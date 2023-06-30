Mastercard (MA) Rolls Out Solution to Ease Subscription Cancellation

Mastercard Incorporated MA teamed up with the Danish fintech, Subaio, to introduce a solution that imparts greater control and flexibility to consumers in making informed financial decisions about subscription payments. The solution has been made available to banks across North America and Europe.

Powered by a single API, the Mastercard solution enables consumers to identify and manage their required subscriptions and most importantly, cancels subscriptions that are not required from their bank’s digital apps. The hassles associated with switching between apps while unsubscribing from services are addressed by the solution.

In addition to greater control, the recent launch will also enable consumers to take a glance at digital receipts and merchant information, thereby presenting a clear picture of their monthly expenditures and easing the digital financial journey.

Apart from being of great use to consumers, the solution will fetch numerous benefits to financial institutions, issuers and merchants as well. The effectiveness of this Mastercard solution is expected to minimize operational expenses for financial institutions while merchants and issuers can get relief from the costs related to disputes and establish strong connections with customers.

The latest tie-up with Subaio reflects Mastercard’s sincere efforts to unveil advanced and seamless customer-focused solutions across different parts of the globe. And the well-established subscription management service of Subaio makes it the apt partner to complement MA’s endeavor. In fact, the tech giant extended a helping hand to Subaio by choosing it as a participant in the Mastercard Start Path Program in 2020.

Moves similar to the latest one are likely to empower Mastercard in harnessing potential growth prospects of the global subscription economy. A booming digital era and the emergence of advanced technologies might have triggered the growing inclination of consumers toward utilizing subscription-based products and have led to the current situation wherein they own a significant number of subscriptions.

In February 2023, MA rolled out innovative payment solutions backed with the power of Mastercard Payment Gateway Services across Saudi Arabia and empowered the country’s merchants to conduct a diversified array of recurring transactions. Since recurring payments have to be made at regular intervals, the MA technology-backed solutions automate payments and remove the necessity of payer presence on the website or app.

