MasterCard (MA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw MasterCard (MA) ending at $422.60, denoting a +0.15% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

The the stock of processor of debit and credit card payments has risen by 1.51% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of MasterCard will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.07, marking a 15.85% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.45 billion, showing a 10.89% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, MasterCard holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, MasterCard is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.77, which means MasterCard is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that MA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

