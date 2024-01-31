MasterCard (MA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, MasterCard (MA) reported revenue of $6.55 billion, up 12.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.18, compared to $2.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.08, the EPS surprise was +3.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MasterCard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Switched transactions : 38,058 million compared to the 37,553.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 38,058 million compared to the 37,553.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide : $2,352 billion versus $2,368.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2,352 billion versus $2,368.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States : $727 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $738.7 billion.

: $727 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $738.7 billion. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America : $208 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $197.4 billion.

: $208 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $197.4 billion. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe : $761 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $767.88 billion.

: $761 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $767.88 billion. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada : $68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.77 billion.

: $68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.77 billion. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States : $1,625 billion compared to the $1,629.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1,625 billion compared to the $1,629.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA : $587 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $594.36 billion.

: $587 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $594.36 billion. Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Credit and Charge Programs - United States : $382 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $389.63 billion.

: $382 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $389.63 billion. Purchase transactions - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide : 35,089 million compared to the 45,129.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 35,089 million compared to the 45,129.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - Worldwide : $1,237 billion versus $1,199.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,237 billion versus $1,199.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States: $892 billion compared to the $851.1 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of MasterCard have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

