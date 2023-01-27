MasterCard (MA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MasterCard (MA) reported $5.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. EPS of $2.65 for the same period compares to $2.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.56, the EPS surprise was +3.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MasterCard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Switched transactions : 33959 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 34614.95 million.

: 33959 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 34614.95 million. Gross dollar volume-All MasterCard Branded Programs-United States : $699 billion versus $710.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $699 billion versus $710.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Gross dollar volume-All MasterCard Branded Programs-Canada : $63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.4 billion.

: $63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.4 billion. Gross dollar volume-All MasterCard Branded Programs-Europe : $648 billion compared to the $667 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $648 billion compared to the $667 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Gross dollar volume-All MasterCard Branded Programs-Asia Pacific / Middle East / Africa : $554 billion compared to the $579.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $554 billion compared to the $579.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Gross dollar volume-All MasterCard Branded Programs-Latin America : $169 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.8 billion.

: $169 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.8 billion. Gross dollar volume-All MasterCard Branded Programs-Total : $2133 billion compared to the $2182.8 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2133 billion compared to the $2182.8 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Gross dollar volume-All MasterCard Branded Programs-Worldwide less United States [$B]: $1434 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1472.6 billion.

View all Key Company Metrics for MasterCard here>>>



Shares of MasterCard have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

