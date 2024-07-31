MasterCard (MA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MasterCard (MA) reported $6.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $3.59 for the same period compares to $2.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.85 billion, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MasterCard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Switched transactions : 39.45 billion versus 39.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: 39.45 billion versus 39.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA : $571 billion versus $599.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $571 billion versus $599.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States : $1,639 billion compared to the $1,712.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1,639 billion compared to the $1,712.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada : $68 billion versus $71.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $68 billion versus $71.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe : $799 billion compared to the $834.65 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $799 billion compared to the $834.65 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide : $2,403 billion versus $2,478.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2,403 billion versus $2,478.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Other network assessments : $244 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $285.85 million.

: $244 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $285.85 million. Net revenue by category- Value-added services and solutions : $2.59 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.56 billion.

: $2.59 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.56 billion. Revenue- Cross-border assessments : $2.43 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenue- Domestic assessments : $2.60 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $2.60 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenue- Transaction processing assessments : $3.32 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion.

: $3.32 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion. Net revenue by category- Payment network : $4.38 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.28 billion.

Shares of MasterCard have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.