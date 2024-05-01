MasterCard (MA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MasterCard (MA) reported $6.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $3.31 for the same period compares to $2.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 billion, representing a surprise of +0.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MasterCard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Switched transactions : 36,651 million versus 35,878.07 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 36,651 million versus 35,878.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America : $205 billion versus $192.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $205 billion versus $192.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe : $740 billion compared to the $771.91 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $740 billion compared to the $771.91 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada : $62 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.91 billion.

: $62 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.91 billion. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA : $570 billion versus $605.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $570 billion versus $605.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States : $1,578 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,632.63 billion.

: $1,578 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,632.63 billion. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States : $712 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $716.06 billion.

: $712 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $716.06 billion. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide : $2,290 billion versus $2,348.69 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2,290 billion versus $2,348.69 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - Worldwide : $1,215 billion versus $1,240.71 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,215 billion versus $1,240.71 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States : $866 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $905.75 billion.

: $866 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $905.75 billion. Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - United States : $348 billion versus $334.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $348 billion versus $334.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Credit and Charge Programs - Worldwide: $1,075 billion versus $1,126.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of MasterCard have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

