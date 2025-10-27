MasterCard (MA) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, MasterCard (MA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.5 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MasterCard metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue by category- Payment network' to reach $5.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue by category- Value-added services and solutions' at $3.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +21.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Transaction processing assessments' should come in at $4.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Domestic assessments' will reach $2.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Switched transactions' of 44.94 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 41.10 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' will reach $816.17 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $768.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America' will reach $219.82 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $202.00 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe' should arrive at $1020.61 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $867.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada' reaching $70.92 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $68.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA' will likely reach $621.15 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $597.00 billion.

Analysts expect 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States' to come in at $1932.49 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1734.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' stands at $2748.67 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2502.00 billion.

