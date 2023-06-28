Mastercard (MA), PayU Brings Click to Pay in South Africa

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently collaborated with South Africa’s Payment Service Provider, PayU, in a bid to extend the benefits of its online checkout platform, Click to Pay, across the country.

The solution has been devised with the power of industry standards and Mastercard’s security capabilities. Therefore, it provides enhanced payment technology that assures a seamless and safe checkout experience for consumers. The embedded nature of the solution ensures the completion of the checkout process with only the help of a few buttons and minor disruptions.

As an added advantage of using the checkout solution, consumers can now check out without inputting their card credentials or saving confidential data on the e-commerce platforms of different merchants that support the Click to Pay technology.

The rollout of the solution seems to be beneficial for the merchants of South Africa as well, who will gain from higher approval rates, attributable to leveraging the advanced tokenization technology. An embedded user experience is expected to boost conversion rates for merchants.

The recent launch bears testament to Mastercard’s sincere efforts to bring advanced digital payment options that will lead to faster and more secure checkout experiences for consumers across different parts of the globe. While online transactions are often accompanied by evolving cybercrimes, the demand for secure payment solutions can be rightly taken care of by MA.

Also, the latest move reflects the expansion of the global reach of Click to Pay by the tech giant. Before introducing it in South Africa, the solution was launched across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait as well. The benefits of the solution are likely to reach more markets in the days ahead.

A booming digital economy of South Africa might have prompted Mastercard to roll out Click to Pay across the country. The increasing propensity of consumers to shop online, elevated Internet usage and rising adoption of smartphones continue to spur nationwide digital growth.

MA boasts a solid hold on the worldwide digital payments market and its robust digital arm built on partnerships and investments has played a pivotal role in achieving this position. The tech giant actively pursues tie-ups with Payment Service Providers, merchants, acquirers and financial institutions to infuse frictionless payment experiences across different parts of the globe.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 18.4% in a year, compared with the industry’s 6.3% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



