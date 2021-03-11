Mastercard (MA), Payoneer to Provide Digital Payments for B2B

Mastercard Inc. MA has been chosen by Payoneer Inc. to offer digital solutions to small and mid-sized businesses.

Both companies entered into a multifaceted relationship pursuant to which Payoneer Digital Purchasing Mastercard will be made available to SMBs, e-commerce sellers and freelancers worldwide. This digital card will be tailored to suit the need of these entities.

This joint offering is meant to serve the growing B2B market. This partnership is a perfect complement for both companies. Payoneer will access Mastercard’s innovative products and benefits to better serve its customers. Meanwhile, the latter will benefit from the global B2B footprint of the former, thereby gaining access to the company’s ecosystem of more than 5 million businesses.

Small and mid-scale entities for whom this service is intended will gain from an immediate access to the funds earned, enabling them to make purchases anywhere around the world where Mastercard is accepted. This apart, they can access multiple cards, thereby streamlining the expense management of businesses across platforms, storefronts and product lines. Besides, a virtual card access will provide SMBs with the choice of receiving and making payment as demand for digital payments continues to accelerate.

This deal reflects Mastercard’s intent to expand in the B2B digital payment space. The large market opportunity and lack of digitization in B2B payments unlock significant growth opportunities for the digital disruptors.

Digitization in the B2B payments space was already on track and the COVID-19 breakout only accelerated this transition. Given that most businesses are now in dire need of funds, speedy transfer of money between businesses via the digital mode in contrast to the earlier practice of B2B payments (which always involved longer processing times for payments) seems the need of the hour.

Per a new Juniper Research study, the total value of B2B cross-border payments is predicted to reach a value of $35 trillion in 2022 from a COVID-hit low of $27 trillion in 2020. Thus, it will take a couple of years’ time to achieve this 30% growth as the pandemic impact on the global economy has been devastating so far.

Other card networks, namely Visa Inc. V, American Express Co. AXP and Discover Financial Services DFS also stand to benefit from this increasing strength in the B2B digital payment market. Evidently, these companies remained active in the said space.

Mastercard has gained 17.6% in six months’ time compared with its industry’s growth of 12.92%.

