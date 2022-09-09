Mastercard (MA) Partners to Issue Cards for Latvia's Residents

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently collaborated with the renowned non-banking financial service provider of Latvia, Transact Pro and the Municipality of Jelgava, to unveil the Mastercard City Key card offering across the European country.

Post the launch in September, the first bunch of cards will be dispensed to the students of the Latvian city Jelgava during the summer of 2022, which typically runs from June to September in Europe (as cited by the famous travel agency Thomas Cook).

The second lot of cards will be distributed to pensioners this October. The inaugural launch of the Mastercard City Key solution will be expanded to other Latvian cities by 2022 end.

The innovative Mastercard City Key solution offers multiple benefits to Jelgava residents, simplifying their everyday lives. They can receive municipal social benefits and discounts as well as utilize the card as an identity tool to access municipal facilities. The card solution will also enable residents to conduct loop payments and avail discounts while purchasing from merchants that accept Mastercard branded cards.

Apart from benefiting the Jelgava community on the payments space, the solution will help strengthen the city's administration, manage accounting and facilitate amenities to aid its residents.



The Mastercard City Key solution contains several layers of privacy and safety standards that MA makes sure to inject into each of its offerings.

Increased deployment of Mastercard’s City Key solution across Latvia is expected to strengthen its presence throughout the country. Distribution of the solution across Jelgava also follows a successful alliance of the city with MA. The Latvian city remains a member within the global network of City Possible, the model that was introduced by Mastercard in 2018 to address urban challenges via partnerships.

When it comes to developing card offerings backed by technological advancements, Mastercard remains a pioneering entity. MA actively makes digital transformation efforts globally on the back of its enhanced digital capabilities, developed through tie-ups and significant investments.

While Mastercard’s partnerships with several organizations introduced cost-effective solutions globally, its investments reflect its endeavor to modernize the global digital payments landscape.

