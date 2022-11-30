Mastercard (MA) Partners to Help Unbanked Individuals in the UAE

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently collaborated with the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) financial super app, Jingle Pay. By virtue of the partnership, Jingle Pay can enjoy a widespread reach of more than 90 million merchants worldwide forming a part of the Mastercard network.

Mastercard will back Jingle Pay in rolling out physical and virtual cards to help UAE residents engage in hassle-free daily transactions. There is no compulsion to hold a bank account for availing these cards.

Thereby, the latest partnership seems to be of great use to natives of the UAE as they can now use Jingle Pay to conduct secure and seamless digital payments across a global network, rather than merely using the app for engaging in worldwide remittances.

The recent move reinforces Mastercard’s sincere efforts to solidify its footprint as a leading technology provider of innovative and secure payment solutions across the UAE. MA tends to leverage its innovative digital capabilities in capturing the promising growth prospects of the country.

Per the Mastercard New Payments Index, over 66% of UAE users increased the usage of a minimum of one digital payment method in 2021. The UAE continues to witness a flourishing digital economy, attributable to increased Internet usage, the presence of a significant young population and higher usage of smartphones.

A booming digital economy might have prompted Mastercard to resort to continuous collaborations with an eye on occupying a major share of the digital payments market of the UAE. Thereby, MA has frequently taken the help of fintech to complement its endeavor.

Also, Jingle Pay, the app integrated with advanced features, caters to unbanked communities throughout the UAE. As a result, Mastercard seems to be prudent to pick Jingle Pay as its partner since both share the common endeavor of bringing underserved communities within the digital economy, which has no signs of slowing down. Roughly 1.7 million people continue to be unbanked in the UAE, per the UAE Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority. This further substantiates the timeliness of the latest alliance.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 12% in a year against the industry’s decline of 9.6%.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.