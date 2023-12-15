Mastercard (MA) Partners to Accelerate Digitization in MENA

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently collaborated with Further Ventures to aid in developing the fintech infrastructure in the UAE and the MENA region. Further Ventures, based in Abu Dhabi, is a venture capital firm aimed at supporting innovative startups from the ideation to the exit stage. This will help MA to tap into the opportunities in the growing fintech space of the MENA region.

Mastercard’s aim of infusing greater digitization in the MENA region is also reflected by its partnerships with financial institutions. On Dec 13, 2023, MA partnered with I&M Bank Uganda to transform the banking and payment experience of customers. This move will result in improved payment volumes, directly translating to higher revenues in the future.

Mastercard will aid the fund with its advanced payment solutions, technologies, and platforms. This will help the company achieve its objective of bringing 50 micro, small and medium enterprises globally by 2025 to the digital economy. Moreover, MA will also initiate an investment for the fund’s success. As fintech companies thrive as a result of proper funding, MA would benefit from increased digitization and improved possibilities of penetrating the market as a payment processor.

Further Ventures fund is backed by ADQ with $200 million in funds. The purpose of this fund is to invest in ventures building futuristic financial infrastructure. This fund invests in ventures ranging from SME Finance and virtual asset payment products to blockchain-based solutions. Per an industry report by Magnitt, MENA startups raised a whopping $643 million in late-stage funding in the first half of 2023, overtaking the global numbers. Collaborating with this fund is a time-opportune move for Mastercard, as MA will be able to leverage investment opportunities in the region and help digitize the economies.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 20.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry's 19.7% growth.



