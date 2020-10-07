MasterCard (MA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $343.90, moving +1.92% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.74% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 2.29% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 5.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MA is projected to report earnings of $1.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.94 billion, down 11.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $15.58 billion, which would represent changes of -14.67% and -7.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. MA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 50.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.34, so we one might conclude that MA is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that MA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.