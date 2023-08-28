Mastercard (MA) Offers Seamless Cash Payouts to Online Traders

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently collaborated with the Canada-based fintech Nuvei NVEI to bring the benefits of the Mastercard Send platform to equip Nuvei’s customer base with near real-time payout capabilities. The platform can already be availed by the fintech’s clients across Singapore and will gradually be available across Australia and Hong Kong SAR in later 2023.

With the latest move, Nuvei customers, who are trading platform operators, can benefit from hassle-free and secure payouts to the users. The Mastercard Send service is empowered to process a wide range of payouts, like business to consumer disbursements or funding transactions between 1.5 billion-plus debit, credit, and prepaid Mastercard cards.

As accelerated and safe deposits, as well as payouts, remain the major highlights of a trading platform, since they usually streamline the user experience, the collaboration with Mastercard will enable Nuvei clients to attract new traders and boost revenues.

In addition to this, online traders and investors across the Asia Pacific region can seamlessly profit from their investments in a secure manner. The support of Mastercard's best-in-class fraud protection services authenticates the security of the transactions. A trader merely needs to enter their card details and place a request to cash out investments via Mastercard Send to enjoy immediate access to the funds.

One of the most significant endeavors to provide greater speed, increased choice and higher security in payments is clearly reflected through the latest move. The Mastercard Send platform remains the preferred choice for merchants, acquirers, governments, consumers and more, and hence, is utilized to conduct digital money transfers for a diversified array of industries in more than 100 markets.

Additionally, expanding a region’s access to the usefulness of its platform is likely to boost the customer base of Mastercard across the Asia Pacific region. Increased utilization of the Send service is also likely to fetch higher revenues to the tech giant. A surge in online trading activity in the region, spurred by technological upgradation and the growing integration of trading platforms on smartphones, may have prompted MA to undertake the recent move.

The global online trading platform market is anticipated to witness growth from $9.94 billion in 2023 to $15.34 billion by 2030, per a Fortune Business Insights’ report. Considering the volatile nature of the trading market, the facility to provide instant cash out capability to online traders seems to be a time opportune move on the part of Mastercard.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 22.3% in a year compared with the industry’s 10.8% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.