Mastercard (MA), NymCard to Aid UAE Fintechs Issue MA Cards

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently welcomed NymCard — a plug-and-play banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region — as the Principal Mastercard Issuer across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The move marks the first time a UAE fintech has been offered a license to issue Mastercard-branded cards.

Shares of Mastercard gained 0.6% on Jun 17.

Following obtaining a license from Mastercard, NymCard will be able to extend open and modern APIs to fintechs and digital partners in the UAE. Supported by NymCard, fintechs, xTechs, startups, enterprises, and financial institutions will be able to issue Mastercard cards and ramp up their business models by leveraging the advanced BaaS infrastructure of NymCard. Meanwhile, NymCard will assist digital partners to rapidly commence operations within a couple of weeks.

Initiatives similar to the latest one highlight Mastercard’s continuous efforts to enter into collaborations with various fintech players to bring several businesses and individuals under the ambit of a booming digital economy. The recent tie-up with NymCard will offer Mastercard the opportunity to extend cutting-edge and scalable payment technology solutions to the region’s fintechs. Subsequently, fintechs can leverage the widespread network of Mastercard and swiftly and seamlessly issue their own cards.

License extension by Mastercard to NymCard reinforces MA’s endeavor to contribute to the rapidly growing fintech market, where there is a significant need to devise and launch enhanced payment programs. The UAE’s vision to emerge as a global fintech hub makes the move time opportune. NymCard seems to be the apt partner for complementing Mastercard’s goal since it provides the necessary infrastructure to fintechs and other industry innovators through which they can bolster their payment programs across several markets in a hassle-free way.

Mastercard remains the preferred choice of fintechs owing to its strong brand name, local knowledge, expanded capabilities, extensive network and global presence. Thereby, MA remains in a perfect position to capitalize on the significant growth prospects prevailing amid the worldwide fintech market. Per the market research reports provider Valuates, the market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.9% over the 2022-2028 period. Mastercard continues to pursue a strategy of entering into partnerships with fintechs and undertaking significant investments to drive digitization globally. Teaming up with fintechs has bolstered the global presence of the technology company in the global payments industry.

Shares of Mastercard have lost 13.5% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 16.6%. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



