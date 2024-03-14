Mastercard (MA), Nexi to Revolutionize Payment Landscape in Europe

Mastercard Incorporated MA and Nexi, two giants in the payments industry, are joining forces to revolutionize payment landscape in Europe. Nexi, the leading PayTech in Europe, has strategically chosen Mastercard as its partner to bolster open banking account-based payments across the continent. Through this collaboration, Mastercard's Open Banking technology will facilitate e-commerce payments across Nexi's extensive network, promising seamless and secure transactions for merchants and consumers.

Advancing Secure and Seamless Payment Experiences

The partnership aims to build an integrated digital payment ecosystem that prioritizes security, seamlessness and choice for consumers. Leveraging Mastercard's Open Banking-powered solutions, the initiative promises to enhance payment experiences by offering a broader range of options to consumers when making online purchases. Unlike traditional payment methods, open banking enables swift digital payments directly from a consumer's bank account, enhancing efficiency and convenience through existing authentication protocols.

Empowering Merchants with Real-Time Solutions

Merchants stand to gain significant benefits from this collaboration, including real-time payment authorization and settlement. With improved access to funds and enhanced cash flow management, merchants can better align with evolving customer expectations for fast and frictionless payment experiences. By leveraging innovative technologies and payment methods, businesses can stay ahead in the competitive digital landscape while ensuring seamless transactions for their customers.

Leadership in Innovation and Customer Convenience

Bart Willaert, EVP of International Open Banking at MA, expressed excitement about leading the development of account-based payment methods in partnership with Nexi. The collaboration signifies Mastercard's commitment to offering innovative payment experiences while ensuring security and convenience for consumers and businesses across Europe.

Similarly, Omar Haque, Head of eCommerce at Nexi, emphasized the strategic collaboration's potential to enhance customer convenience and accelerate transition to a digital-first payments landscape in Europe. With their combined expertise and resources, MA and Nexi are poised to reshape the future of payments in Europe.

