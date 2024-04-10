Mastercard (MA), MAS Partner for Cyber Resilience in Singapore

Mastercard Incorporated MA and The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have joined forces through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster cooperation in cybersecurity. The primary objective of this alliance is to fortify cyber resilience within Singapore's financial services sector.



Through this strategic partnership, MAS and Mastercard aim to engage in bilateral information sharing, joint analysis of cyber threats, and competency-building activities. These initiatives intend to elevate cyber situational awareness, generate actionable insights and enhance the capability of financial institutions to combat cyber threats effectively.

Collaborative Initiatives for Cyber Defense

Under the MoU, MAS and Mastercard will collaborate closely on various fronts. These include sharing cyber threat intelligence to bolster understanding and response capabilities within the financial services sector. Additionally, a joint analysis of emerging cyber threats will facilitate the development of effective countermeasures. Furthermore, competency-building activities such as cybersecurity exercises, staff training and study visits will contribute to enhancing the overall cyber resilience of the financial ecosystem in Singapore. Through these collaborative efforts, MAS and Mastercard aim to establish a robust defense against evolving cyber threats.

Commitment to Cybersecurity and Partnership

Vincent Loy, assistant managing director (Technology) at MAS, emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in fostering cyber resilience within the financial ecosystem. He highlighted the significance of the MoU in advancing cybersecurity capacity building. Ari Sarker, president Asia Pacific, Mastercard, echoed this sentiment and stressed the need for cybersecurity in today's interconnected economy. He expressed confidence in the partnership's ability to strengthen the entire ecosystem's security. Together, MAS and Mastercard are committed to securing the financial landscape in Singapore and beyond, leveraging their collective resources and expertise to address evolving cyber threats effectively.

