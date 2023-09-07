Mastercard (MA), KredX Unveil Solution to Ease B2B Payments

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently teamed up with the supply chain finance platform, KredX, in order to devise an innovative business-to-business (B2B) payments solution for enhancing the operational efficiency of businesses.

The solution will be powered by Mastercard’s commercial payment solutions expertise and the proprietary technology of KredX with the ulterior motive to ease B2B digital payments for both enterprises and vendors. The new platform is infused with beneficial features, such as dynamic discounting, early payment and price discovery, which may offer an opportunity to enterprises and vendors to boost their cash flows and gain greater access to working capital.

Meanwhile, the payments solution will serve the purpose of a complete procure-to-pay offering for businesses, which, in turn, is expected to impart more efficiency in invoice matching and processing. In view of a rapidly growing digital economy, small businesses may often find it difficult to adopt digital means due to the dearth of finances and resources.

Consequently, the new platform may also prove to be a blessing in disguise for small vendors and save a substantial portion of their expenses, which would have been exhausted in technology upgradation. It will enable such businesses to seamlessly receive payments without the need of in-house payment gateways and point-of-sale machines.

The latest partnership reflects Mastercard’s sincere efforts to roll out cutting-edge solutions and streamline digital payments acceptance by businesses of all sizes. Such moves also highlight MA’s endeavor to bolster its B2B products and services portfolio as well as widen its customer base.

Simultaneously, the tech giant collaborated with KredX to remove the frequent hurdles, which crop up while making B2B payments, with a particular focus on easing the card-enabled ones. Mastercard’s efforts to modernize the evolving B2B payments landscape with the new platform is a dire need as a number of intricacies related to time-consuming accounting and reconciliation processes, low vendor acceptance, frequent chargeback and currency variations continue to linger across the market.

Apart from launching solutions, Mastercard has been partnering with several organizations to benefit the worldwide B2B payments space. The tech giant has been investing heavily in the B2B payments space and real-time payments functionality.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 25.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.1% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB, Trane Technologies plc TT and APi Group Corporation APG. While Limbach sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Trane Technologies and APi Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Limbach outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 81.40%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.36 per share, which has more than doubled from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 0.8% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for LMB’s 2023 earnings has moved 21.4% north in the past 30 days.

Trane Technologies’ earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TT’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 19.8% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 10% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for TT’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.6% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of APi Group outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 9.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 13.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 7.9% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for APG’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.7% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of Limbach, Trane Technologies and APi Group have gained 317.5%, 24.4% and 72.7%, respectively, in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.