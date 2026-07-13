MasterCard (MA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, MasterCard (MA) was up +2.08% at $537.70. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.79% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 7.5% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of MasterCard will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2026. In that report, analysts expect MasterCard to post earnings of $4.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.46%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.06 billion, reflecting a 11.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $19.61 per share and a revenue of $37.01 billion, signifying shifts of +15.29% and +12.87%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% upward. MasterCard is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, MasterCard currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.86. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.4 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that MA has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.84.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.