Mastercard (MA), Hamilton Reserve to Offer Cross-Border Solutions

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently partnered with Hamilton Reserve Bank of St. Kitts & Nevis to provide cross-border payment solutions. The deal is expected to enable the global bank to add value to the services it provides, leveraging Mastercard’s massive global network.

Mastercard Cross-Border Services are expected to enable Hamilton Reserve Bank to reach 90% of the global population. The partnership will likely allow Hamilton Reserve Bank to facilitate safe and secured, and efficient transactions for its clients in more than 100 countries. The deal will likely provide the bank with real-time payment capabilities in numerous countries.

The partnership with Mastercard is expected to help Hamilton Reserve Bank reach its target of processing over 20,000 transfers per month. With rising demand for cross-border payment facilities and digital transactions, the new deal will allow the bank to showcase its fintech capabilities.

Partnerships like this enable Mastercard to increase its transaction volumes. With the global remittance market growing in size, MA is likely to capture a significant portion with its improving capabilities. The company resorts to partnerships for bolstering its product portfolio and global presence. Its revenues are steadily increasing, thanks to rising consumer spending, usage of the company’s cards and cross-border volumes.

In the second quarter, cross-border volumes (a key measure that tracks spending on cards beyond the issuing country) surged 58% year over year on a local-currency basis. Ongoing initiatives, including digital strategy and continued widening of geographic footprint, create further optimism.

Price Movements

Shares of Mastercard have declined 17.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 35.6% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Mastercard currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Marqeta, Inc. MQ, PaySign, Inc. PAYS and International Money Express, Inc. IMXI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Headquartered in Oakland, CA, Marqeta provides card issuing and transaction processing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MQ’s 2022 bottom line indicates 15.6% year-over-year growth.

Based in Henderson, NV, PaySign offers prepaid card products and processing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS’s 2022 earnings indicates 280% year-over-year growth.

Miami-based International Money Express works as a money remittance services company globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMXI’s 2022 bottom line indicates 18.4% year-over-year growth.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report



INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Paysign, Inc. (PAYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.