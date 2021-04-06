MasterCard (MA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $368.32, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 0.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 0.42% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.56, down 14.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.97 billion, down 1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.98 per share and revenue of $18.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.11% and +18.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. MA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.42, which means MA is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

