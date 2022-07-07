MasterCard (MA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $324.07, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had lost 11.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 7.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MasterCard as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MasterCard is projected to report earnings of $2.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.26 billion, up 16.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.52 per share and revenue of $22.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.24% and +17.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. MasterCard currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MasterCard's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.28.

We can also see that MA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

