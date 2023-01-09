MasterCard (MA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $370.97, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 5.4% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MasterCard as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.56, up 8.94% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.75 billion, up 10.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% lower. MasterCard is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note MasterCard's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.05, so we one might conclude that MasterCard is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, MA's PEG ratio is currently 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

