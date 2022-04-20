MasterCard (MA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $365.29, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 4.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MasterCard as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, up 24.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.92 billion, up 18.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.13 per share and revenue of $22.06 billion, which would represent changes of +20.6% and +16.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.53% lower within the past month. MasterCard is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MasterCard's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.9, so we one might conclude that MasterCard is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MA has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

