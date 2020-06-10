MasterCard (MA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $313.15, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MA is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.13 billion, down 23.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.37 per share and revenue of $15.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.02% and -9.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. MA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 48.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.5.

It is also worth noting that MA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

