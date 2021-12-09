MasterCard (MA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $344.52, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had lost 4.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.11%.

MasterCard will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MasterCard is projected to report earnings of $2.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.16 billion, up 25.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $18.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.46% and +23.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MasterCard currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MasterCard's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.34, so we one might conclude that MasterCard is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that MA has a PEG ratio of 1.99 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

