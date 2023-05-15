Mastercard (MA) Eyes Tie-Up to Ease Business Travel for India

Mastercard Incorporated MA teamed up with India-based travel and spend management company, Getout System, in a bid to introduce the SaaS-based platform — Spends Ecosystem — for easing travel bookings of the country’s businesses.

The Spends Ecosystem aims to digitize travel supplier and service provider payments. Additionally, the platform is equipped with intrinsic digital workflows, and budgetary and policy conformity. This, in turn, minimizes the incidence of fraud and leads to seamless transactions for business enterprises of all sizes, thereby saving time and costs. It also contains uncomplicated accounting and expense management tools and thereby provides an opportunity to boost the financial health of an organization.

Noteworthy, the Spends Ecosystem remains connected to an online travel marketplace to effectively cater to stakeholders of the business travel industry. Advanced business travel solution like the Spends platform is likely to provide relief from tardy and expensive business travel solutions surrounded by headwinds related to policy adherence and transparency.

The latest tie-up reinforces Mastercard’s sincere efforts to solidify its footprint in the business travel space. Simultaneously, it aims to extend innovative payment solutions and provide an impetus to India startups through the recent launch of the Spends platform. Startups, which often lay behind multinational and large-scale corporations in terms of availability of funds and resources, are likely to benefit immensely from a cost-effective and secured business travel solution.

The move can also be termed as a time opportune one, considering the booming digital prospects and growing confidence of people in traveling. By virtue of such remarkable initiatives, Mastercard occupies a significant share of the digital payments market in India.

The country seems an attractive market for Mastercard, owing to the elevated Internet and smartphone use, coupled with several government initiatives to boost the nation’s digital growth. An improved digital suite built through constant tie-ups and significant investments enables MA to pursue digital transformation efforts globally.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 15.8% in a year compared with the industry’s 6.9% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



