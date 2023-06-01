Mastercard (MA) Expands Ties to Tap Growth in Embedded Finance

Mastercard Incorporated MA strengthened its collaboration with the Open Finance sector player, Fabrick. The tie-up aims to create Embedded Finance solutions, which will infuse greater digitization within businesses, financial institutions and fintechs throughout Europe.

The Open Finance platform of Fabrick, which connects more than 400 counterparties, will lend a helping hand to Mastercard in developing embedded payment solutions.

Both companies have shared a strong bond since 2019 and have jointly developed innovative digital financial services for aiding the commercial ecosystem. Mastercard has also pursued a minority investment in Fabrick.

With the partnership expansion, Mastercard and Fabrick will utilize their collective expertise and resources to harness opportunities in the Open and Embedded Finance space.

Embedded Finance solutions provide an opportunity for companies, irrespective of their sector, to utilize APIs or platforms and subsequently, combine financial services directly within their product offerings. This, in turn, relieves businesses from the hassles of constructing a proprietary financial infrastructure but still empowers them to extend provide payment, banking and insurance services resulting in strong customer relationships.

The latest move can be termed as a time opportune one considering the growth prospects in the worldwide embedded finance market. The space is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.2% over the 2023-2030 period, per a report by Grand View Research. Additionally, the growing digitization spurred by higher Internet penetration and increased usage of smartphones is anticipated to give a further drive to the growth of the embedded finance industry.

Mastercard picks partners with a common motive of offering innovative digital payment solutions and strives to create a seamless experience for worldwide customers. A solid digital arm built on partnerships with well-established organizations and significant investments makes Mastercard the choice of financial service providers in various countries. Its digital prowess has also led the tech giant to capture a sizeable share of the global digital payments market.

