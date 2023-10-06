Mastercard (MA) Enhances Offerings With Cost-Effective Rewards

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently partnered with Instacart and Peacock to add on-demand access to online shopping and streaming service subscription offerings for its credit cardholders. This move adds to Mastercard’s existing card benefits, awarding more than $60 billion in rewards.

Measures like these are becoming increasingly important for Mastercard as rising costs of everyday necessities are attracting consumers more toward credit cards, which offer cost-effective rewards and benefits. According to recent polls, 95% of consumers owning a rewards credit card choose a credit card based on rewards and points. The company has strategically partnered with Instacart and Peacock as consumers spend more on streaming services and online groceries.

Mastercard will be providing memberships for Instacart+ to eligible World Mastercard and World Elite Mastercard cardholders. Members new to the membership will get a two-month free trial and a discount of $10 dollars on their second eligible purchase from Instacart each month. Customers will also get no delivery fees, lower service fees and credit back benefits. These benefits will increase the customer retention rate for Mastercard and improve its existing offerings.

Customers new to Peacock Premium will get a $3 statement credit on a monthly streaming subscription. Moreover, cardholders will get access to NBCUniversal’s iconic studios and parks, BravoCon etc. Partnership with Peacock is a strategic fit given its shared ideals of a consumer-first approach with Mastercard. These collaborations will help Mastercard increase its top line as payment volumes increase in the future.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 33.6% in the past year compared with the industry's 20.2% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.