Mastercard (MA) Enhances Cardholder Benefits Across Sectors

Mastercard Inc. MA announced a groundbreaking initiative to bolster cardholder benefits, collaborating with leading health & wellness, travel, and lifestyle brands. These partnerships aim to enrich the lives of consumers and small businesses by bridging the gap between daily essentials and enriching experiences.

Elevating Well-being and Travel Experiences

With alliances like Alo Moves and HealthLock, Mastercard aims to provide cardholders peace of mind and elevate their well-being. On the travel front, partnerships with Booking.com, Lyft, and ResortPass aim to streamline and enhance the travel experience, offering exclusive discounts and perks for cardholders.

Empowering Lifestyle Choices

Instacart Business and MoviePass join the ranks to bring added value to cardholders’ lifestyle choices. Whether it is grocery delivery or enjoying a night at the movies, these partnerships cater to diverse lifestyle preferences, adding convenience and savings for Mastercard users.

Mastercard's Commitment to Value and Convenience

Mastercard's latest benefits reflect a commitment to provide unparalleled value to consumers and small businesses. These offerings, combined with zero liability protection and a secure global network, enhance the overall cardholder experience, catering to evolving needs and preferences.

Unlocking Rewards and Savings

Through partnerships with industry leaders like Booking.com, HealthLock, and Lyft, Mastercard cardholders gain access to exclusive discounts and rewards, amplifying the value of their purchases. With a range of benefits spanning travel, wellness, and entertainment, Mastercard empowers users to simplify their routines, pursue their passions, and elevate their lifestyles.

Accretive Acquisitions and Partnerships

Over the years, Mastercard used acquisitions to supplement its organic efforts and diversify its revenues. This has helped expand its addressable markets, drive new revenue streams and strengthen core product solutions.



The company’s revenues are steadily growing thanks to rising consumer spending, usage of the company’s cards and cross-border volumes. MA estimates net revenues to register high-end of low-double-digit growth in 2024. We expect the same at nearly $28 billion for 2024, up 12% year over year.

Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Shares of Mastercard have gained 10.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.4% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are International Money Express IMXI, PagSeguro Digital PAGS and Expensify EXFY, each carrying Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



International Money Express delivered positive earnings surprises in two of the last four quarters while missing in the other two. The stock has gained 0.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMXI’s 2024 earnings implies a 13.9% increase from the year-ago actuals.



PagSeguro delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.1%. The stock has gained 8.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAG’s 2024 and 2025 earnings suggests growth of 17.4% and 10.7%, respectively, from a year ago.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Expensify’s 2024 and 2025 earnings indicates a gain of 2300% and 45.5% from the prior-year levels, respectively. The stock has lost 36.8% year to date. The consensus estimate for 2024 and 2025 has moved 83.3% and 45.5% north in the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.