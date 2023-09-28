Mastercard (MA) Empowers Fiji's Women Entrepreneurs With DUAPAY

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently teamed up with the Fiji-based digital financial company, Fintech Pacific, and international development institution, ygap, to introduce the digital mobile payment platform DUAPAY. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Business Partnerships Platform has also extended a helping hand to support the latest initiative.

After undergoing a successful pilot phase of 12 months, DUAPAY is presently available to micro and small business women entrepreneurs across Fiji. However, the business owners need to carry banking activities with the leading Australian bank, Westpac, in Fiji during the past 12 months in order to avail the newly launched platform.

The solution will pave the way for the safe and seamless acceptance of card and digital payments on the mobile devices of women vendors. This will offer an opportunity to boost their income, enhance their financial security, support families and most importantly, bring them under the ambit of a booming digital economy.

In the latest partnership, Mastercard will perform the role of linking the payment platform DUAPAY to its extensive worldwide payments network. This may provide higher transaction processing opportunities to the tech giant and subsequently, bolster its revenues earned from payment network.

Mastercard’s longstanding endeavor remains to infuse digitization across every corner of the globe and for doing so, reaching out to the unbanked and underserved populations remains of vital importance. Therefore, through the recent alliance, MA’s focus remains to serve the 30% of Fijian population, which remains unaddressed in the financial services sector.

Also, the tech giant seems to have pursued a time opportune move as well, considering an assessment of the Women’s Finance Exchange, according to which women-owned Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Fiji make up for 19% of the country’s MSMEs. And the presence of a worldwide trusted company like Mastercard, whose digital arm is built with the help of partnerships and substantial technology investments, will infuse a sense of confidence and security to Fiji’s women entrepreneurs in the greater adoption of digital payments.

Mastercard has always remained steadfast to relieve micro and small businesses from age-old traditional payment methods and empower them to embrace digital means. In an evolving digital era, wherein businesses are compelled to infuse digitization into their operations, the small business units may often grapple with the dearth of finance and resources. To bail such businesses out of crisis, Mastercard partners with numerous well-established organizations, delivering several innovative digital payment solutions, and pursuing significant investments.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 37.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 21.6% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.