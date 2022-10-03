Mastercard (MA), DoorDash & Chase to Offer Rewards Credit Card

Mastercard Incorporated MA launching a credit card with co-brand card issuer Chase, owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, and food ordering platform DoorDash, Inc. DASH is a good sign for MA’s growing network. The partnership will likely enable DoorDash customers to earn rewards and benefits after making purchases on and off the platform.

The deal will bring the first ever DoorDash credit card to the market and strengthen the partnership among MA, DASH and JPM. Since January 2020, the three companies have combined their works to offer DashPass benefits on some Chase Mastercard credit cards. In April 2021, Mastercard and DoorDash partnered to launch some card benefits.

The new DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is expected to attract and retain customers amid the growing competition in the food delivery space. The perks and benefits to be provided by the co-branded World Elite Mastercard are expected to enhance customer frequency. Offering a brand-new card, rather than just arranging perks for the existing cardholders can give the partnership an edge over the competitors.

Similar steps are being taken by the competitors in the market. Online food ordering company Grubhub commenced offering corporate pay cards with Visa Inc. V that enables employees with Corporate Accounts to order foods from restaurants.

Mastercard’s deal with DoorDash and JPMorgan’s Chase comes at a time when investors are feeling a bit worried about the recently proposed bill by the Congress to enhance competition within credit card processing firms. The Credit Card Competition Act of 2022 is expected to reduce the dominance of Mastercard and Visa in the processing space and save money for merchants and consumers. This can reduce swipe fees for V and MA, putting pressure on their margins.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.