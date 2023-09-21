MasterCard (MA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $403.36, moving -1.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 2.36% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

MasterCard will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MasterCard is projected to report earnings of $3.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.52 billion, up 13.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.13 per share and revenue of $25.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.9% and +13.33%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MasterCard is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MasterCard has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.84 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.12.

Investors should also note that MA has a PEG ratio of 1.85 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

