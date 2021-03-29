MasterCard (MA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $362.91, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 3.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MA to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.97 billion, down 1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.98 per share and revenue of $18.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.11% and +18.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower. MA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 45.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.69, so we one might conclude that MA is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that MA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

