MasterCard (MA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $355.27, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 5.21% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

MA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MA to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.97 billion, down 1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.98 per share and revenue of $18.07 billion, which would represent changes of +24.11% and +18.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower. MA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.33, which means MA is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that MA has a PEG ratio of 2.47 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.