MasterCard (MA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed at $316.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had lost 6.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MasterCard as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.35, up 20.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.26 billion, up 16.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.52 per share and revenue of $22.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.24% and +17.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% higher. MasterCard is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MasterCard has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.16 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.58.

Also, we should mention that MA has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.