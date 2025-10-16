MasterCard (MA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

MasterCard (MA) closed at $549.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.3% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had lost 5.98% lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MasterCard in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.3, up 10.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.49 billion, up 15.22% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $16.32 per share and a revenue of $32.45 billion, signifying shifts of +11.78% and +15.21%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MasterCard. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% upward. As of now, MasterCard holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MasterCard's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.48. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.08 for its industry.

We can also see that MA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

