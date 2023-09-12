Mastercard (MA), Crisis24 Tie Up to Enable Safe Business Travel

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently partnered with Crisis24, the integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm owned by the global leader in security services, GardaWorld. The collaboration is set to provide the Mastercard Travel and Expenses (T&E) cardholders across the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region access to Crisis24’s efficient risk management platform.

The travel risk management solution is equipped with multiple benefits and is the first-of-its-kind solution to be offered to MA’s commercial card customers across the region. The easy-to-use platform can be availed online or through app and enables companies to gain knowledge about the global risk landscape.

It also equips firms to organize pre-emptive risk assessments, devise a corporate security strategy and set up alert protocols for faster conveyance of vital information to ensure safe business travel of an organization’s workforce.

Subsequently, in case of an unforeseen crisis, the solution imparts firms the strength to get updates about its employees’ location, alerts and mitigation suggestions. Additionally, it can be easily configured into the policies of any organization.

The recent move reinforces Mastercard’s sincere efforts to equip corporates in taking informed decisions, efficiently manage risks and bring about enhanced experience for its employees traveling for business purposes, irrespective of domestic or international travel. The proprietary platform of Crisis24 seems to be the apt partner to complement MA’s endeavor since it integrates AI with an expert squad of intelligence analysts for monitoring and providing data on a varied array of risks across the world.

Meanwhile, the collaboration represents an initiative of Mastercard in bolstering its suite of T&E offerings. The tech giant’s T&E solutions provide control, safety and transparency across multiple touchpoints of the payment experience, but a solution assuring the safety of an organization’s employees will remain a lucrative addition. A portfolio upgradation may attract more customers to utilize MA’s T&E solutions and subsequently, improve its revenues.

Another factor, that demonstrates the timeliness of the latest move, is the significant increase in travel that remains underway post the receding impact of COVID-19. The resumption of business activities on full swing and increased confidence of people in traveling continue to provide an impetus to business travel.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 28.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 14.5%. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



