Mastercard (MA), Copal Eye Digital Payments Growth in Egypt

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently teamed up with Egypt’s first-of-its-kind digital payment solutions app designed for families – Copal. The collective efforts will be directed toward launching Egypt’s first family payment and expenses application platform.

Powered by Mastercard technologies, a unified payment platform will be extended to the parents and custodians of the country. Subsequently, the platform users will be equipped to keep a check and manage the funds of young members of the family. With such power vested in parents, chances of overspending can be minimized and funds availability during emergencies can be ensured.

Additionally, the new application contains easier financial education tools that provide a seamless cashless experience to the youth and hence, augment their inclusion within the digitized payment ecosystem.

Mastercard has often resorted to collaborations with fintech similar to the latest one, wherein the collective capabilities and expertise of the partners have been utilized to roll out innovative digital payment solutions. And Copal, sharing a mutual aim with Mastercard of bringing in a cashless society, seems to be the apt partner for the recent alliance.

Mastercard’s presence across Egypt is also likely to be strengthened as a result of the recent tie-up with Copal. MA keeps a keen eye on occupying a significant foothold in the fast-growing financial digital market of the country.

Egypt seems lucrative for global digital payment processors like Mastercard. The country continues to witness a booming digital economy, thanks to its increased Internet adoption, a rapidly-growing young population and higher usage of smartphones.

Mastercard continues to delve deeper into nations with promising digital transformation scope and makes significant investments therein. MA also puts its best foot forward to relieve underbanked individuals from inadequate access to the digital ecosystem. Financial service providers of several countries trust Mastercard owing to its strong brand name, local knowledge, expanded capabilities, extensive network and global presence.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 2.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 0.4% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG, Republic Services, Inc. RSG and SPS Commerce, Inc. SPSC. While Interpublic Group and Republic Services sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SPS Commerce carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Interpublic Group outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average beat being 8.23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPG’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 0.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 9% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for IPG’s 2023 earnings has moved 2.6% north in the past 30 days.

Republic Services’ earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 10.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RSG’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 5.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 8.5% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for RSG’s 2023 earnings has moved 2% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of SPS Commerce outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 16.30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPSC’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 13.2% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 16.5% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for SPSC’s 2023 earnings has moved 9.9% north in the past seven days.

Shares of Interpublic Group and SPS Commerce have gained 23.8% and 14.6%, respectively, in the past six months. However, the Republic Services stock has lost 11.7% in the same time frame.

