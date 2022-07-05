Mastercard (MA) Continues to Boost Presence in Open Banking Space

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently announced that its tie-up with Finland’s online payment services provider Paytrail has witnessed widespread success with monthly open banking payments of over one million. Apart from its collaboration with Paytrail, the acquisition of the leading European open banking platform Aiia in 2021 helped MA in achieving this milestone.

Aiia, which is a Mastercard company, aids Paytrail in rolling out new payment options and offers a seamless online checkout experience to enable over 20,000 merchants and shoppers to adopt digital means. The collaboration between Mastercard and Paytrail also empowers merchants to extend a fully-integrated solution within the checkout environment, thereby providing varied consumer choices.

The joint efforts of Aiia and Paytrail, which have been working together since 2019 to ramp up open banking-powered payments across the eCommerce checkout flow, remain commendable in attracting more merchants and consumers to the rapidly expanding open banking space.

The concept of open banking appeals to individuals worldwide, owing to the numerous benefits offered by it. Through open banking, individuals in possession of just a bank account can pursue accelerated digital payments via a reliable interface. Consumers leveraging open banking solutions benefit from faster checkout processes. The payments reach a retailer’s account within minutes in some countries or at least as fast as possible. As the payment is directly initiated from the bank and there is no need to fill in payment details manually, the completion of a payment procedure is accelerated. Such advantages often do not come with traditional payment options.

Partnerships similar to the latest one clearly reflect one of Mastercard’s most important endeavor — to deepen its presence in the open banking space. The immense growth scope of the open banking market justifies MA’s strategy of harnessing growth prospects prevailing in the space. Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global open banking market is anticipated to witness a 24.4% CAGR over the 2019-2026 period.

Mastercard has been resorting to continuous efforts in the form of either collaborations or acquisitions to sustain its position in the space. The buyout of Aiia is one such effort on MA’s part. Last month has been quite an active one for Mastercard with respect to measures undertaken to enhance its open banking space footprint, as evident from the following moves. It introduced an innovative open banking payments feature called Pay by link, powered by Aiia. The feature can already be availed across the Nordics. The feature is projected to reach the entire Europe through 2022. Mastercard partnered with the Open Banking services provider of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) — Spire in a bid to incorporate the latter’s “Ingage” platform within the Merchant Identifier solution of Mastercard, resulting in better digital banking user experiences in the region.

Shares of Mastercard have lost 11.4% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 13.7%.



