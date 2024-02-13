Mastercard (MA) Brings MDES in India for Safe Digital Payments

Mastercard Incorporated MA introduced the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (“MDES”) Token Connect platform across India to bring the provision of using secured tokens to make payments through mobile and Internet banking channels of card issuing banks.

MDES makes zero compromises on safeguarding confidential debit or credit card details, and converts such sensitive information into a digital token, which serves as a replacement for the actual card details.

The MDES platform also comes with several added benefits, that makes it lucrative for card issuing banks. The platform can be easily integrated into the mobile and Internet banking platforms of the banks. The Mastercard platform simplifies the storage of payment cards with token requestors, who can be either online merchants, digital wallets or e-commerce platforms. Seamless interaction follows between issuers and token requestors within the Token Connect framework, thereby eliminating the need for multiple proprietary APIs.

Cardholders can reap the immediate benefits of the digital card account, once approved, and need not wait for the arrival of the physical card. The power of the MDES platform enables them to add new cards to preferred merchants and digital wallets devoid of manual intervention. Tokenized payments not only make transactions safe but also equip cardholders to opt for a diversified array of digital payment methods, which can be either online, in-app or at the physical stores.

The recent move indicates one of the most longstanding endeavors of Mastercard, which remains to infuse greater security within digital payments and encourage worldwide consumers to go digital in their everyday lives. The component of security is of widespread importance to infuse peace of mind to individuals residing in a rapidly expanding digital economy. Online transactions are often accompanied by cyber frauds, which can result in the loss of consumers’ confidential data and significant losses on the part of merchants.

Bringing its platform’s reach to India seems to be a well-timed move on the part of Mastercard as the country continues to witness a flourishing digital economy, spurred by elevated Internet penetration, increased smartphone usage and several government initiatives to boost the nation’s digital growth. In addition, increased usage of the MDES platform is expected to fetch higher revenues from MA’s value-added services and solutions suite.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 24% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16.7% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Duolingo, Inc. DUOL, Envestnet, Inc. ENV and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS. Duolingo and Envestnet sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and PagSeguro Digital carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Duolingo outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 114.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, which indicates an increase of more than three-fold from the 2023 estimate. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 29.3% from the 2023 estimate. The consensus mark for DUOL’s 2024 earnings has moved 2.5% north in the past 60 days.

Envestnet’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 3.23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENV’s 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 31.3% from the 2023 estimate. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 11.6% from the 2023 estimate. The consensus mark for ENV’s 2024 earnings has moved 5.2% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of PagSeguro Digital outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 8.95%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGS’ 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 14.8% from the 2023 estimate. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 11.1% from the 2023 estimate. The consensus mark for PAGS’ 2024 earnings has moved 10.8% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of Duolingo and PagSeguro Digital have gained 98.2% and 37.5%, respectively, in the past year. However, the Envestnet stock has lost 24.1% in the same time frame.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Envestnet, Inc (ENV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.