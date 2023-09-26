Mastercard (MA) Brings Fingerprint Payments for German Customers

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently teamed up with the renowned German automaker, Mercedes-Benz, in a bid to make use of its cutting-edge payments technology to launch native in-car payments across 3,600-plus cooperating gas stations in Germany.

In order to avail the new payments facility, customers need to use current Mercedes-Benz models and German-issued Mastercard credit or debit cards. The card needs to be registered in the Mercedes me user account, consequent to which customers can leverage a fingerprint sensor, which will be integrated into the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system. The MBUX display has been built with the power of innovative technologies and serves as a means to ensure seamless interaction between the users and vehicles.

Therefore, fingerprints can now be put to use for completing hassle-free and safe digital fuel bill payments across Germany. The reach of such convenient payments is likely to be expanded to other vehicle-related services and across other European markets in the days ahead. The removal of the need to feed a PIN or authenticate payments through mobile device at the point of sale ensures a hassle-free in-vehicle experience.

And this lucrative opportunity to make online payments from cars has been made possible by the integration of Mastercard Secure Card on File for Commerce Platforms technology into the automaker's car models. The technology makes use of uniquely assigned cryptograms to encrypt transaction data, thereby assuring the confidentiality of sensitive payment information.

The recent launch reinforces Mastercard’s sincere efforts to extend modernized payment solutions to boost the uptake of digital payments in the everyday lives of its consumers. And this time, the focus of MA remains to simplify the car driver’s journey across several European markets.

In this manner, an enhanced digital suite of Mastercard, built through constant tie-ups and significant investments, is likely to help in establishing a solid presence across the digitally booming continent. And the presence of a worldwide trusted company like MA will encourage more consumers to adopt newer forms of digital payments in their daily experiences and activities.

The increased uptake of Mastercard’s solutions may fetch higher revenues to the tech giant. Also, attaching a highly beneficial contactless payment facility to the tech giant’s card offerings suite in Germany is expected to prompt more nationwide customers to opt for MA’s cards and subsequently, expand its cardholder base.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 40.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24.8% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

