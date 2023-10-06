MasterCard (MA) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $397.97, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had lost 4.93% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 5.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MasterCard in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.20, indicating a 19.4% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.52 billion, indicating a 13.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.14 per share and a revenue of $25.21 billion, signifying shifts of +13.99% and +13.36%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% upward. MasterCard presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, MasterCard is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.1, so one might conclude that MasterCard is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that MA has a PEG ratio of 1.77 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

