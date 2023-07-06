Mastercard (MA) AI to Aid Banks Detect Real-Time Payment Scams

Mastercard Incorporated MA is now empowering banks in the United Kingdom with its AI-powered Consumer Fraud Risk solution to combat real-time payment scams.



In collaboration with nine prominent UK banks, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, NatWest, Monzo and TSB, Mastercard utilizes vast amounts of payment data to identify real-time payment scams. Organized criminals often disguise scammed funds through a series of "mule" accounts.



To counter this, Mastercard has been working closely with UK banks for the past five years, tracking the flow of funds and closing down these accounts. By combining tracing insights with specific analysis factors such as account names, payment values, payer and payee history, and links to scam-associated accounts, Mastercard's AI solution enables banks to intervene proactively and prevent fraudulent payments.

TSB's Success Story

TSB, one of the early adopters of Mastercard's Consumer Fraud Risk tool, has experienced remarkable success in detecting and preventing scams. In just four months, the bank has witnessed a significant increase in fraud detection. Based on TSB's results, if all banks were to adopt this technology, the UK could potentially save nearly £100 million annually. Encouraged by these outcomes, other banks are scheduled to adopt Consumer Fraud Risk throughout 2023. Mastercard is exploring opportunities to scale the solution in international markets.

The Rise of Impersonation Scams and Mastercard's Solution

As banking and payment security advances, fraudsters have shifted their focus to impersonation tactics, aiming to deceive individuals and businesses into making payments to fraudulent entities. This is known as authorized push payment fraud and accounted for 40% of UK bank fraud losses in 2022. A staggering $4.6 billion of losses are projected in the United States and the United Kingdom by 2026. Mastercard’s technology will help banks identify and predict payments to fraudsters, enabling real-time intervention and protection for customers.

Mastercard's AI Revolutionizes Fraud Prevention

For over a decade, Mastercard has been at the forefront of AI integration, using the technology as a fundamental tool to identify patterns in fraud. Through its AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, Mastercard has prevented over $35 billion in fraud losses in the past three years alone. The introduction of Consumer Fraud Risk has proven to be a game changer. By combining AI insights with comprehensive customer behavior analysis, banks can develop targeted fraud strategies and combat different types of scams, such as purchase scams, impersonation scams and romance scams.



With the help of partnerships with major UK banks and a commitment to expanding its solution globally, Mastercard is leading the charge in curbing cyber fraud.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

