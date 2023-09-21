Mastercard (MA), AEGF to Digitize India's Agriculture Space

Mastercard Incorporated MA collaborated with India-based Agri Entrepreneur Growth Foundation ("AEGF") to unveil a digital platform, Bharat Kisan Manch. The platform will be initially unveiled across the country’s three states, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and its reach will be gradually expanded to other India markets.

Mastercard Community Pass is a digital platform, which offers tools and technologies to counter infrastructure headwinds that often crop up with the digitization of rural communities. The challenges often relate to unsecured connectivity, low smartphone usage and the lack of persistent recogntion or credentials. It also equips farmers to create transaction history and credit-building opportunities, thereby paving the way for more farmers to join the formal financial system.

Backed by the strength of this MA platform, Bharat Kisan Manch targets to assist millions of farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs in India within the span of next three years. The recent partnership will witness the integration of technology and the digital payments prowess of Mastercard with AEGF’s 15,000 plus agricultural entrepreneur network and training.

This, in turn, is expected to expand the access to formal financial services, which may boost efficiency, fetch improved crop yields and increased profits for farmers. Bharat Kisan Manch will provide farmers with exposure to new agricultural marketplaces and an increased number of potential buyers, thus offering them opportunities for better livelihoods. In addition to this, farmers using online means can enhance their credit profiles and, enjoy access to institutional credit and crop advisory services through the newly unveiled platform.

The recent tie-up reinforces Mastercard’s sincere efforts to integrate digital solutions within the underserved agricultural markets of India. And the expansive footprint of AEGF across the agricultural sector of the country makes it an apt partner to complement MA’s endeavor. The move seems to be a time opportune one as well, considering an expanding agricultural market and widespread digital transformation measures which are being adopted nationwide.

The recent partnership marks an effort on the part of Mastercard to grow the customer base of its Community Pass platform, which has played a crucial role in digitizing agricultural value chains of several countries. Notably, 1.5 million farmers in India leverage Community Pass to access agricultural markets, financial services and agricultural input providers. With moves similar to the latest one, Mastercard occupies a significant share of the booming digital market of India.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 37.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 22.5% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



