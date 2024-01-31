Mastercard Incorporated Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.79 billion, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $2.53 billion, or $2.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $2.99 billion or $3.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $6.55 billion from $5.82 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.79 Bln. vs. $2.53 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.97 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.84 -Revenue (Q4): $6.55 Bln vs. $5.82 Bln last year.

