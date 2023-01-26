Mastercard Incorporated Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.53 billion, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $2.38 billion, or $2.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $2.55 billion or $2.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $5.82 billion from $5.22 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.53 Bln. vs. $2.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.62 vs. $2.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.58 -Revenue (Q4): $5.82 Bln vs. $5.22 Bln last year.

