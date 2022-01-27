Mastercard Incorporated Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.4 billion, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $1.8 billion, or $1.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $2.3 billion or $2.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.8% to $5.2 billion from $4.1 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.4 Bln. vs. $1.8 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q4): $5.2 Bln vs. $4.1 Bln last year.

