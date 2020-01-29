Mastercard Incorporated Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $2.10 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $0.90 billion, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 billion or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $4.41 billion from $3.81 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.98 Bln. vs. $1.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.96 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $4.41 Bln vs. $3.81 Bln last year.

