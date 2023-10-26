Mastercard Incorporated Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.20 billion, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $2.50 billion, or $2.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.20 billion or $3.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $6.53 billion from $5.76 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.20 Bln. vs. $2.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.39 vs. $2.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.03 -Revenue (Q3): $6.53 Bln vs. $5.76 Bln last year.

